Happy Thanksgiving!

We’ve been tracking the chance of Thanksgiving rain for almost a week now, and it is playing out as expected! It is soggy across the Ozarks.

Friday is shaping up to be halfway decent. Temperatures will be cool, but we will see sunshine and dry conditions. It might be the best time of the weekend to get out and get the outdoor Christmas decorating done. If not Friday, your next-best option will be Sunday afternoon.

The second punch of wet weather arrives on Saturday, as an upper-level low will track over the Ozarks. We will see widespread rain chances on Saturday. I do think an inch across the Ozarks will be likely before the rain wraps up and moves out on Sunday.