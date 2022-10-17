Happy Monday!

The weather this week is going to be all over the place. I think we will be seeing overnight lows in the teens early this week, and by the weekend, daytime highs will be in the 80’s. Fall in the Ozarks can be all over the place.

A strong ( and cold ) upper-level low is situated well to our north in Canada. This low will continue to build south over the next couple of days, drawing cold, dry air right into the Ozarks. We will be flirting with record lows Tuesday morning, and I think we will easily set record lows on Wednesday morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect Tuesday night. This hard freeze will mark the end of the growing season across the Ozarks. If you have any plants you want to protect, go ahead and start bringing them in!

We will slowly warm back to seasonal temperatures on Thursday, and then just surpass that on Friday and Saturday. An Indian summer is defined as a warm period after a hard freeze. The weekend will qualify as an Indian summer across the Ozarks.

This week does appear to be very dry across the Ozarks. Next week does look to bring a better chance of (much-needed) rain our way!