Monday, November 29 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

64° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 64° 42°

Tuesday

63° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 63° 44°

Wednesday

66° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 66° 47°

Thursday

70° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 47°

Friday

69° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 69° 44°

Saturday

56° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 56° 37°

Sunday

56° / 35°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 17% 56° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

5 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

6 PM
Clear
1%
55°

52°

7 PM
Clear
2%
52°

50°

8 PM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

9 PM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

10 PM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
3%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
5%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
6%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
6%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
7%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
7%
40°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

Happy, happy Monday!

Sometimes the Monday after a holiday can be a drag, but with weather like this, we can’t complain too much. High pressure is in control bringing us plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. Winds will start to pick up out of the southwest today gusting up to 20 mph. Not the best day to burn, especially for our counties to the east.

This week is pretty much a copy-and-paste kind of forecast. Temperatures will stay above average both daytime and nighttime and we will have dry air in place. Thursday we will come close to a record high. As of now, we are forecasting a high of 70 degrees. The record is 73, which was set back in 2012.

The next change in our forecast will come this weekend. There will be a slight chance of rain, rain that is much needed! Temperatures will also cool down close to normal.

Enjoy your day and this beautiful weather.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

40°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

34°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

36°F Sunny Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

39°F Sunny Feels like 31°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

36°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

