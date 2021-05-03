Monday, May 3 Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather developed across the Ozarks today ahead of a cold front moving in from the northwest. By late afternoon the cold front stretched along the interstate and will continue to slowly push southeast into the evening.

A few storms have managed to pop up east of Springfield with a risk for widely scattered storms into the evening generally along and north of Hwy. 60 up to I-44 and east of Springfield. A severe storm or two is possible with hail and locally damaging wind gusts possible.

The more widespread risk of severe weather will come overnight with storms moving out of Oklahoma. The storms are expected to merge into a large area of rain and thunder with strong to severe storms on the leading edge of the storm complex. The line of storms will push east across Northern Arkansas with damaging winds and some hail. A brief tornado or two is also possible. The higher risk for severe weather will tend to stay along and south of a Eureka Springs, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. The line of severe storms will exit east of the area by around 3am to 4am.











Further north we’ll still find rain and embedded thunderstorms, but the severe risk looks very low.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through much of Tuesday ending from the west by late afternoon. Temperatures won’t recover much Tuesday with cooler air wrapping in behind the storm. Temperatures will fall from near 60° back through the 50s before holding steady through the afternoon.

Skies will clear out Tuesday evening with chilly morning temperatures Wednesday. Sunshine will push temperatures back into the upper 60s by the end of the day. Some high cloudiness will start spilling in during the afternoon as well.

A weak front and a passing pocket of upper-level energy will generate partly cloudy skies and a few showers Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild.

The pattern will stay pretty quiet through Friday with some additional shower activity as a warm front takes shape to the southwest.

The pattern will flip into a stormier mode over the weekend with a tendency to remain in this mode well into the future. There will likely be a few waves of stormy weather over the weekend into early next week with heavy rainfall and some severe weather possible.