Monday, May 3 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Warm and humid weather developed across the Ozarks today ahead of a cold front moving in from the northwest. By late afternoon the cold front stretched along the interstate and will continue to slowly push southeast into the evening.

A few storms have managed to pop up east of Springfield with a risk for widely scattered storms into the evening generally along and north of Hwy. 60 up to I-44 and east of Springfield. A severe storm or two is possible with hail and locally damaging wind gusts possible.

The more widespread risk of severe weather will come overnight with storms moving out of Oklahoma. The storms are expected to merge into a large area of rain and thunder with strong to severe storms on the leading edge of the storm complex. The line of storms will push east across Northern Arkansas with damaging winds and some hail. A brief tornado or two is also possible. The higher risk for severe weather will tend to stay along and south of a Eureka Springs, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. The line of severe storms will exit east of the area by around 3am to 4am.

Further north we’ll still find rain and embedded thunderstorms, but the severe risk looks very low.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through much of Tuesday ending from the west by late afternoon. Temperatures won’t recover much Tuesday with cooler air wrapping in behind the storm. Temperatures will fall from near 60° back through the 50s before holding steady through the afternoon.

Skies will clear out Tuesday evening with chilly morning temperatures Wednesday. Sunshine will push temperatures back into the upper 60s by the end of the day. Some high cloudiness will start spilling in during the afternoon as well.

A weak front and a passing pocket of upper-level energy will generate partly cloudy skies and a few showers Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild.

The pattern will stay pretty quiet through Friday with some additional shower activity as a warm front takes shape to the southwest.

The pattern will flip into a stormier mode over the weekend with a tendency to remain in this mode well into the future. There will likely be a few waves of stormy weather over the weekend into early next week with heavy rainfall and some severe weather possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield Mo

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with thunderstorms. Some severe possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
59°F Variably cloudy with thunderstorms. Some severe possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Branson

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
59°F Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
57°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

West Plains

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
61°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 59°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 30% 80° 59°

Tuesday

59° / 41°
Storms
Storms 70% 59° 41°

Wednesday

68° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 68° 47°

Thursday

68° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 68° 42°

Friday

68° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 68° 54°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 40% 73° 60°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 74° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
68°

65°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
65°

63°

12 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
97%
63°

62°

1 AM
Light Rain
100%
62°

61°

2 AM
Rain
98%
61°

61°

3 AM
Rain
68%
61°

60°

4 AM
Rain
70%
60°

59°

5 AM
Rain
60%
59°

58°

6 AM
Rain
63%
58°

58°

7 AM
Rain
78%
58°

57°

8 AM
Rain
80%
57°

55°

9 AM
Rain
80%
55°

54°

10 AM
Rain
84%
54°

53°

11 AM
Rain
84%
53°

53°

12 PM
Rain
86%
53°

53°

1 PM
Rain
76%
53°

54°

2 PM
Rain
65%
54°

54°

3 PM
Showers
59%
54°

54°

4 PM
Showers
39%
54°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
56°

57°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
57°

58°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
58°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100