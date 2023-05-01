April came and gone and underperformed on rainfall and saw about average temperatures. May is typically warmer and wetter than April with average highs in the mid-70s and rainfall exceeding 5 inches.

We won’t see an average start to May, however. Temperatures today will be on the cooler side in the low 60s with breezy northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph with winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Skies will be sunny though so it should generally still feel nice.

We will be cold overnight tonight in the upper 30s and will warm a little more for Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-60s along with sunny skies and breezy northwest winds again. Tuesday night will be cold again in the upper 30s.

We welcome the 70s on Wednesday with skies remaining mostly sunny and winds Wednesday becoming calmer, but still generally from the northwest. As we head into Thursday we begin to increase our rain and thunderstorm chances.

There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms beginning Thursday and lasting through Friday. The risk for severe weather appears minimal at this time, but it is May and typically this is an active time of year. We should be dry on Saturday before additional rain chances arrive Saturday night into Sunday of next weekend.