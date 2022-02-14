Warmer weather made a quick return to the Ozarks Monday with even warmer days ahead. Enjoy the warmth, another dose of cold and snow to impact parts of the region before the week’s end.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and bright moonshine. Most of the area will see temperatures remaining above freezing for overnight lows.

Warm Days Ahead

The pattern across the nation will favor a big surge in warmth over the middle of the country. We’ll find sunshine and breezy southerly winds Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid-60s. For a few locations, this could be the warmest day so far in 2022.

More warmth will follow with overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday night. Temperatures Wednesday will climb back into the 60s despite cloudier skies. Winds will be breezy again with rain showers breaking out by late afternoon.





Soaking Rainfall Wednesday Night

A wet night will follow with rain falling much of the night. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder south of the interstate. Rain amounts by morning will likely top 1″ over most of the Ozarks.

Tumbling Temperatures Lead To A Winter Storm

Temperatures will also be falling Wednesday night. A strong cold front will continue to edge southeast throughout the night, arriving along the interstate around midnight and along the state line by sunrise. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front from the 50s through the 40s and 30s. Temperatures in Springfield will likely drop below freezing near sunrise Thursday.

The colder air building in behind the front will cause the rain to change over to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet and then snow. Areas north of the interstate will see mostly snow through Thursday, with snow continuing through late afternoon before ending. Along the interstate rain will change over to freezing rain and sleet near sunrise with a changeover to light snow by noon with some light snow into the afternoon before it comes to an end. Further south, the rain will change over to a wintry mix of light freezing rain and sleet before ending around noon. South of a Eureka Springs, AR, to West Plains, MO, line will see mainly rain Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon.

Most of the snow with this storm will fall north of the interstate with the heavier totals focused closer to Central Missouri where amounts over 6″ are possible. Amounts around 1″ of sleet and snow are possible along the interstate.

In Springfield rain is expected to change to a wintry mix near sunrise with a transition to light snow by noon with snow showers tapering off by late afternoon. Totals of an inch or less of sleet and snow are possible along with a light glaze of ice.





Roads will likely become snow-covered north of the interstate and possibly along the interstate.

Temperatures will turn very cold too during the day Thursday with readings falling into the 20s across most of the area during the afternoon. Wind chills will drop into the teens.

The storm will clear out of the Ozarks Thursday night with temperatures falling into the teens. Even colder readings are possible closer to Central Missouri where deeper snow cover, clear skies and calm winds could lead to lows in the single digits.

Warmth Returns Over The Weekend

Temperatures will make a quick turnaround Friday as winds switch around to the southwest. This will push temperatures back into the 40s. We’ll find temperatures quickly climbing through the weekend with 50s for highs Saturday and 60s Sunday. Sunshine and breezy southerly winds Monday will likely combine to generate the warmest day of the year so far with temperatures warming to near 70°.