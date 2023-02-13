Happy Tuesday and Happy Valentines Day

The rain will become more steady by 8 am as a front moves in from the west. A period of wet weather will extend through noon with rain making a quick exit through early afternoon. Sunshine will make an appearance through much of the rest of the day with temperatures climbing well into the 50s.

The big story will be the wind with howling winds expected through much of the day. Winds will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range. Locally gusts could hit 55 mph. This might lead to some spotty power outages and will definitely make it tougher for drivers.

Late in the day a few showers and thunderstorms will develop over West Central Missouri. A couple of these might produce some hail and locally stronger winds.

While we will see a good soaking, it looks like totals will be less than 1″ across the area. We shouldn’t see any flash flooding with this rain event.

Wednesday will offer up an opportunity to dry out. We’ll also get teased with spring temperatures as temperatures climb to some of the warmest levels of the year so far.

The warmth will get swept out late Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves across the Ozarks. Showers and thunderstorms will break out ahead of the front Wednesday night with a risk for stronger storms setting up near and south of the state line.

By sunrise, colder air will begin flowing in. Temperatures will fall Thursday morning into the 20s and then struggle to warm back into the low 30s Thursday afternoon. Wind chills will fall into the teens Thursday afternoon before possibly falling into the single digits Thursday night.

A cold finish to the week will give way to another warming trend with highs back in the low 60s by Sunday ahead of yet another storm early next week.