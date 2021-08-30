Monday, August 30 Morning Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 65% 86° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 87° 66°

Wednesday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 64°

Thursday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 87° 62°

Friday

88° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 65°

Saturday

91° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 91° 65°

Sunday

90° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 90° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
83°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

84°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
7%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
8%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
8%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
8%
70°

70°

5 AM
Clear
9%
70°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
71°

Happy Monday!

The start of the work-week is looking good for the Ozarks, weather-wise at least. Cooler temperatures will be with us for the next few days. This week temperatures will be topping out in the mid-to-upper-80’s. We will also have drier air in place, thanks to Hurricane Ida. That means that humidity will be much lower!

Monday will bring a chance of rain and storms for the area. The storms will be quite scattered in nature so it’s hard to pinpoint how much rain you will see. There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, so if a storm pops up in your area, be ready for a possible downpour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

Branson

73°F Fog Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

Harrison

71°F Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Rolla

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100