Happy Friday!

What a week we’ve seen across the Ozarks! The average high temperature for this time of year is 84°, and we have been right about that for the past week. We have another very average day ahead of us with plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will bring a slight chance for a few showers in our extreme eastern counties. This is from a disturbance well to our south, an area of low-pressure sitting and spinning in Louisiana. Enough of that moisture and energy will make it north, where we will see a slight chance for a few scattered showers on Saturday.

Sunday will be the most active day of the next few. In the early morning hours, a cold front will move through, bringing rain chances to the area. I’m a little stumped with the models, some are showing a really good chance of rain, while others leave us mostly dry. I’m not expecting a wash-out, and I think by late Sunday morning it will be very nice across the Ozarks. We are still fighting drought conditions across the viewing area, so we will take any rain we can get.

By the middle part of next week, we will be seeing above-average temperatures and very dry conditions across the Ozarks.