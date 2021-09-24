Friday, September 24, Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 54°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 56°

Sunday

88° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 61°

Monday

89° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 63°

Tuesday

90° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
59°

57°

5 AM
Clear
6%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
6%
56°

55°

7 AM
Clear
7%
55°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
57°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
61°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

Clouds slowly moved into the Ozarks this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving in. The clouds will be hanging around this evening into early tomorrow morning before sunny skies come into the forecast. Temperatures are going to be chilly tonight and early in the morning. So you might want a grab a jacket as you head out the door. However, the fall-like weather won’t be sticking around too much longer.

If you are heading out to a 1 and 10 game, temperatures will be in the mid-70s for kick-off and upper 60s by halftime. Tonight will be another night to give the AC a break as temperatures dip into the low 50s. A warm and dry pattern will wrap up the month of September, with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above average.

A cold front will slip through, carrying the clouds out of the viewing area for the start of Saturday. As the cold front moves out of the region, high pressure will set in, resulting in sunny and clear skies. Temperatures Saturday will be mild and fall-like. Things will change as the weekend comes to a close; with the high-pressure system, warmer temperatures will be felt by Sunday, with the winds changing to a southerly flow. Temperatures will increase into the upper 80s, with a few 90s not out of the question. The humidity levels will remain on the lower side this weekend before the next front comes into play, increasing the levels.

The warm and mostly dry pattern will continue into next week, with multiple cold fronts on the horizon, but in the middle of next week, the cold front looks to bring some relief from the summer-like feels.

The newest drought monitor came out, and Greene County is still in the Dry Category despite the rain we received on Monday night into Tuesday.

One day of fall-like temperatures for the weekend, with the other more like a summer-like day. Summer temperatures will stay with us for a few days before cooling down again in the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100