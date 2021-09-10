Friday, September 10 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 68°

Saturday

93° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 67°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 67°

Monday

93° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 80° 57°

Thursday

83° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

82°

8 PM
Clear
0%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

11 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

3 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

6 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

It has been a warm and quiet Friday for the Ozarks as temperatures were in the upper 80s and low 90s with sunny skies. It didn’t feel too bad out, thanks to the low dewpoints. Temperatures will continue to cool down for the 1st and 10 game cast. It will be very pleasant weather all around with dew points in the 50s. Tonight’s temperatures will drop to the 60s.

The hot, dry pattern started today and will continue through the weekend and into next weekend. As the high pressure sits on the Ozarks, the winds have shifted to the south and west to bring warm air into the region. The heat will be a”dry heat,” meaning the humidity levels will remain lower. The evenings and mornings will be very nice to get out and walk the pup or go on a bike ride. This weekend will be excellent weather for boating, floating, or being at the pool. The heat will linger through the beginning of next week.

The dry heat looks to stick around until the next front rolls in, bringing more moisture to the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid-90s. Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday except for lighter winds. Car washing will be primary for the weekend with the warm weather and the sunny skies as well as mowing the lawn; however, this will change Tuesday into Wednesday.

The next front moves in the middle of next week, bringing temperatures near-normal temperatures

Sunny

Springfield Mo

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

81°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

81°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

