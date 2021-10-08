Temperatures will be warmer today across the region as a warm front pushes through. Some areas are experiencing foggy conditions this morning, so make sure to allow for a few extra minutes of drive time. It will be a great day to walk the pup with warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Some clouds will hang around before becoming a mostly sunny Friday. Temperatures will continue to increase over the weekend. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, but overall the region will stay dry. Today, Springfield will top at 85 degrees. Over the weekend, it will feel more like summer than fall as an October warm spell fills the area. Some areas could even reach record highs on Saturday in the 90s. By the end of the weekend, the pattern changes to a stormier pattern, with temperatures decreasing back to near normal. If you are heading to a Friday Night Lights game tonight it the forecast looks like a touchdown with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s. A warm front will push through later today, which will allow temperatures to increase Saturday. Behind the warmer temperatures is a stout cold front which will bring storms late Sunday. The SPC has most of the Ozarks under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast. Another cold front will come through the mid-next week, with more showers and storms possible.
Friday, October 8 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains57°F Fair Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 0 mph N
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent