Friday, October 8 Morning Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 66°

Saturday

89° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 66°

Sunday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Monday

73° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 73° 54°

Tuesday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 64°

Wednesday

76° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 76° 59°

Thursday

76° / 55°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
72°

72°

10 PM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
3%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

Temperatures will be warmer today across the region as a warm front pushes through. Some areas are experiencing foggy conditions this morning, so make sure to allow for a few extra minutes of drive time. It will be a great day to walk the pup with warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Some clouds will hang around before becoming a mostly sunny Friday. Temperatures will continue to increase over the weekend. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, but overall the region will stay dry. Today, Springfield will top at 85 degrees. Over the weekend, it will feel more like summer than fall as an October warm spell fills the area. Some areas could even reach record highs on Saturday in the 90s. By the end of the weekend, the pattern changes to a stormier pattern, with temperatures decreasing back to near normal. If you are heading to a Friday Night Lights game tonight it the forecast looks like a touchdown with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s. A warm front will push through later today, which will allow temperatures to increase Saturday. Behind the warmer temperatures is a stout cold front which will bring storms late Sunday. The SPC has most of the Ozarks under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast. Another cold front will come through the mid-next week, with more showers and storms possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

57°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100