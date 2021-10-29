Another wet and gloomy day across the Ozarks, but things will be changing tomorrow! The winds will remain gusty tonight before calming down. It is going to be a chilly Friday night with temperatures dropping to the low 40s, but with the wind, it will feel like the 30s in several locations. That pesky system that brought the gloomy weather the past few days is moving east of the region, and high pressure will set in just in time for the weekend! The clouds will move east with the low pressure bringing mostly sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon and warmer temperatures. Saturday will be a clear and chilly night, a perfect time to watch for witches and ghosts! Sunday, the sun comes back out with cooler temperatures. The nice weather will spill over into Monday before a slight chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back down by the middle of next week.
Friday, October 29 Evening Forecast
