Friday, October 29 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 49° 41°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Sunday

59° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 39°

Monday

53° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 53° 37°

Tuesday

47° / 37°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 37°

Wednesday

43° / 34°
Showers
Showers 40% 43° 34°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 46° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

6 PM
Light Rain
80%
48°

48°

7 PM
Showers
54%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
48°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
48°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
46°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
45°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
45°

44°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
44°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
45°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

Another wet and gloomy day across the Ozarks, but things will be changing tomorrow! The winds will remain gusty tonight before calming down. It is going to be a chilly Friday night with temperatures dropping to the low 40s, but with the wind, it will feel like the 30s in several locations. That pesky system that brought the gloomy weather the past few days is moving east of the region, and high pressure will set in just in time for the weekend! The clouds will move east with the low pressure bringing mostly sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon and warmer temperatures. Saturday will be a clear and chilly night, a perfect time to watch for witches and ghosts! Sunday, the sun comes back out with cooler temperatures. The nice weather will spill over into Monday before a slight chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back down by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Light Rain

Springfield Mo

48°F Light Rain Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

51°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100