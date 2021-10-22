Friday, October 22 Evening Forecast

It was a warmer day today with beautiful blue skies across the Ozarks. A stationary front will develop and stall over the region Friday night and into Saturday, resulting in a few showers and storms throughout the day Saturday. Clouds will fill in late tonight, with showers and storms moving in early Saturday morning.

There is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for most of the region tonight and tomorrow. The main threat is hail. A wet weekend is ahead with scattered showers and storms Saturday and more widespread storms Sunday. A cold front will move in as the stationary front moves out. The Ozarks will be in the warm sector, so temperatures Sunday will be warmer. The timing on Sunday is afternoon through evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Ozarks in an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe storms are possible on Sunday, so make sure to have a way to receive storm watches and warnings.

Temperatures will be fluctuating from the 60s to 70s degrees, with another front coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be another shot for some strong storms.