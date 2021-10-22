Friday, October 22 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 70° 52°

Saturday

70° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 70° 60°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 76° 52°

Monday

67° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 50°

Tuesday

76° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 48°

Wednesday

66° / 48°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 66° 48°

Thursday

64° / 47°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 64° 47°

65°

7 PM
Clear
1%
65°

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
5%
59°

56°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
56°

56°

12 AM
Showers
48%
56°

56°

1 AM
Rain
64%
56°

55°

2 AM
Rain
60%
55°

55°

3 AM
Showers
53%
55°

56°

4 AM
Showers
58%
56°

56°

5 AM
Rain
61%
56°

55°

6 AM
Rain
70%
55°

55°

7 AM
Rain
85%
55°

55°

8 AM
Rain
95%
55°

56°

9 AM
Rain
90%
56°

57°

10 AM
Rain
93%
57°

57°

11 AM
Rain
87%
57°

58°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
58°

60°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
60°

63°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
63°

65°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
65°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
66°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
64°

It was a warmer day today with beautiful blue skies across the Ozarks. A stationary front will develop and stall over the region Friday night and into Saturday, resulting in a few showers and storms throughout the day Saturday. Clouds will fill in late tonight, with showers and storms moving in early Saturday morning.

There is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for most of the region tonight and tomorrow. The main threat is hail. A wet weekend is ahead with scattered showers and storms Saturday and more widespread storms Sunday. A cold front will move in as the stationary front moves out. The Ozarks will be in the warm sector, so temperatures Sunday will be warmer. The timing on Sunday is afternoon through evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Ozarks in an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe storms are possible on Sunday, so make sure to have a way to receive storm watches and warnings.

Temperatures will be fluctuating from the 60s to 70s degrees, with another front coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be another shot for some strong storms.

Clear

Springfield Mo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and storms late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and storms late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

