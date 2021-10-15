Friday, October 15 Evening Forecast

Showers continue to push out of the area as the cold front moves further away. Temperatures dropped throughout the day, making for a chilly Friday afternoon. In the last 48 hours, most of the heavier rainfall totals were south of I-44. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. If you are going to a first and 10 games, tonight it will be feeling like football weather with temperatures in the low 50s and 40s. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly night with some areas dropping to the 30s! The front that stalled over the Ozarks will move out tonight, bringing the rain and clouds. High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Temperatures, topping out tomorrow in the 60s and slightly warmer by Sunday. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.