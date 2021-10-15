Friday, October 15 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 63° 40°

Saturday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 52°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
53°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
51°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
3%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
3%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
3%
42°

42°

7 AM
Clear
2%
42°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

Showers continue to push out of the area as the cold front moves further away. Temperatures dropped throughout the day, making for a chilly Friday afternoon. In the last 48 hours, most of the heavier rainfall totals were south of I-44. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. If you are going to a first and 10 games, tonight it will be feeling like football weather with temperatures in the low 50s and 40s. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly night with some areas dropping to the 30s! The front that stalled over the Ozarks will move out tonight, bringing the rain and clouds. High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Temperatures, topping out tomorrow in the 60s and slightly warmer by Sunday. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.

Fair

Springfield Mo

55°F Fair Feels like 52°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower possible early with clearing later at night. Low 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A shower possible early with clearing later at night. Low 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
42°F Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

55°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

