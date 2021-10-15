Showers continue to push out of the area as the cold front moves further away. Temperatures dropped throughout the day, making for a chilly Friday afternoon. In the last 48 hours, most of the heavier rainfall totals were south of I-44. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. If you are going to a first and 10 games, tonight it will be feeling like football weather with temperatures in the low 50s and 40s. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly night with some areas dropping to the 30s! The front that stalled over the Ozarks will move out tonight, bringing the rain and clouds. High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Temperatures, topping out tomorrow in the 60s and slightly warmer by Sunday. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.
Friday, October 15 Evening Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo55°F Fair Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A shower possible early with clearing later at night. Low 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 88%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains55°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph NW
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous