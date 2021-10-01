Friday, October 1 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 74° 61°

Sunday

74° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 74° 54°

Monday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 51°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 51°

Wednesday

75° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 53°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 56°

71°

7 PM
Few Showers
32%
71°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
69°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

1 AM
Few Showers
38%
68°

68°

2 AM
Showers
56%
68°

68°

3 AM
Showers
56%
68°

67°

4 AM
Showers
57%
67°

67°

5 AM
Showers
50%
67°

67°

6 AM
Showers
47%
67°

67°

7 AM
Showers
55%
67°

66°

8 AM
Showers
56%
66°

67°

9 AM
Rain
62%
67°

68°

10 AM
Showers
55%
68°

70°

11 AM
Light Rain
63%
70°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
72°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

74°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
74°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
74°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

Happy October! Showers and storms are on the radar this evening, moving east. The cloudy skies stick around into the overnight hours and tomorrow. Tonight’s temperatures cool down to the 60s with a chance for showers and storms. Tomorrow, afternoon more showers and storms are likely with the passing of the cold front.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast throughout the weekend, but tomorrow looks to be the wettest day between Saturday and Sunday. A few stronger storms are possible with heavier rainfall and gusty winds. Between half an inch- an inch and a half of rainfall amounts are possible.

Tomorrow temperatures will range from the low 70s to the upper 70s with showers and storms. There could be a few isolated showers tomorrow morning, but the storms fire up in the afternoon/ early evening hours moving east. September high temperatures were well above the average for the month, with only a few days below average.

The cold front pushes through tomorrow, with the last shot of rain and storms wrapping up on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will range from the mid-70s to the upper 70s.

Those showers and storms will move east of the region to start next week, and the mild temperatures will welcome us into the work week with drier weather. Springfield was below the average amount of precipitation for September by 2.5 inches. This is reflected with the new drought monitor, where some areas are experiencing the moderate category.

Next week temperatures will be mild and drier throughout the week with warmer temperatures by the end of next week.

Showers in the Vicinity

Springfield Mo

71°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and storms. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered showers and storms. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Thunderstorm

Branson

68°F Thunderstorm Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
66°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain Shower

Harrison

73°F Rain Shower Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
67°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

