Friday, October 1 Evening Forecast

Happy October! Showers and storms are on the radar this evening, moving east. The cloudy skies stick around into the overnight hours and tomorrow. Tonight’s temperatures cool down to the 60s with a chance for showers and storms. Tomorrow, afternoon more showers and storms are likely with the passing of the cold front.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast throughout the weekend, but tomorrow looks to be the wettest day between Saturday and Sunday. A few stronger storms are possible with heavier rainfall and gusty winds. Between half an inch- an inch and a half of rainfall amounts are possible.

Tomorrow temperatures will range from the low 70s to the upper 70s with showers and storms. There could be a few isolated showers tomorrow morning, but the storms fire up in the afternoon/ early evening hours moving east. September high temperatures were well above the average for the month, with only a few days below average.

The cold front pushes through tomorrow, with the last shot of rain and storms wrapping up on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will range from the mid-70s to the upper 70s.

Those showers and storms will move east of the region to start next week, and the mild temperatures will welcome us into the work week with drier weather. Springfield was below the average amount of precipitation for September by 2.5 inches. This is reflected with the new drought monitor, where some areas are experiencing the moderate category.

Next week temperatures will be mild and drier throughout the week with warmer temperatures by the end of next week.