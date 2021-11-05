Friday, November 5 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

56° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 35°

Saturday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 39°

Sunday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 45°

Monday

72° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 51°

Tuesday

67° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 48°

Wednesday

65° / 47°
Showers
Showers 20% 65° 47°

Thursday

60° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 PM
Clear
1%
46°

43°

9 PM
Clear
1%
43°

43°

10 PM
Clear
1%
43°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

1 AM
Clear
2%
37°

37°

2 AM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

3 AM
Clear
4%
36°

36°

4 AM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

5 AM
Clear
5%
35°

35°

6 AM
Clear
6%
35°

35°

7 AM
Clear
6%
35°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
35°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
39°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
56°

52°

7 PM
Clear
4%
52°

Today was just a taste of the gorgeous weekend that is in store for the Ozarks! Once the sun sets, temperatures will quickly decrease into the 40s. If you are heading to one of the playoff games, the forecast will be a touchdown with chilly temperatures and clear skies. Temperatures will be chilly tonight, bottoming out in the mid-30s with clear skies. High pressure will build across the Ozarks, bringing warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine to the viewing area. Saturday temperatures will be increasing near average in the mid-60s. Sunday temperatures increase to the upper 60s lower 70s with sunny skies.

Quiet weather will stick around through Monday before increasing clouds come into the Ozarks by Tuesday. Rain chances return Wednesday into Thursday. A disturbance will sweep through next week, bringing the next chance for showers and storms. Severe chances are iffy at the point, but we will continue to watch this as the time moves closer. A cold pattern will set into the Ozarks late next week, and this pattern looks to hang through mid-November. This weekend will be excellent for any outdoor activity including, hiking, biking, and outdoor chores. Don’t forget to fall back on Saturday night as the time changes, and we get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep! Temperatures will slowly decrease throughout next week, with colder temperatures by Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

47°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100