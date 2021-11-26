It was a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, a little chilly at times from the winds. Temperatures tonight will be about 10 degrees above where they were last night. High pressure has set in for tonight but will slide east tomorrow. The sun will be back out tomorrow, but there will be more clouds compared to today. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. A cold front will slide through tomorrow evening. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the mid-60s.
Friday, November 26 Evening Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
Springfield Mo46°F Clear Feels like 43°
- 8 mph SSW
- 44%
Tonight
36°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 9 mph SW
- 0%
- Waning Gibbous
Branson45°F Clear Feels like 41°
- 7 mph SSW
- 45%
Tonight
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 7 mph WSW
- 1%
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison43°F Clear Feels like 39°
- 7 mph S
- 41%
Tonight
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 7 mph SW
- 0%
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla44°F Clear Feels like 38°
- 10 mph S
- 42%
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- 10 mph SW
- 1%
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains40°F Clear Feels like 34°
- 8 mph S
- 47%
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 6 mph SW
- 3%
- Waning Gibbous