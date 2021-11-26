Friday, November 26 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 36°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 35°

Sunday

51° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 33°

Monday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 44°

Thursday

66° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 66° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
1%
44°

41°

11 PM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

12 AM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

1 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

2 AM
Clear
1%
40°

40°

3 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
1%
39°

39°

5 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

7 AM
Clear
1%
38°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
55°

51°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
51°

48°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

It was a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, a little chilly at times from the winds. Temperatures tonight will be about 10 degrees above where they were last night. High pressure has set in for tonight but will slide east tomorrow. The sun will be back out tomorrow, but there will be more clouds compared to today. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. A cold front will slide through tomorrow evening. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the mid-60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100