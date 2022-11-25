Happy Friday!

Saturday morning will be starting out mostly dry across the Ozarks. The upper level low, that is currently sitting over central Texas, will lift north and track through the Ozarks. We will begin to see the chance of rain moving in from the south closer to lunchtime.

By 3 pm we will see widespread rain across the area. There could be enough instability where a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but we aren’t looking at anything severe at this time.

The chance of rain will stick around into Sunday. When it’s all said and done, I do think widespread, nearly an inch of rain will be possible across the area.

We will dry out and start a brief warm-up for the start of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Tuesday!