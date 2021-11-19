Temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight, bottoming out in the mid-30s with cloudy skies. Saturday temperatures will increase into the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures across the month have been on a roller coaster. We are going up the hill this weekend. Another front pushes through Sunday bringing a chance for showers and decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Colder temperatures return Sunday night. Chilly high temperatures will return Monday before mild temperatures fill back in by midweek; however, this won’t last long, the next front pushing through Wednesday. This system will be slow-moving bringing showers in Wednesday into Thanksgiving. For travel on Turkey day, a few showers will be possible with temperatures starting out in the 40s and topping out in the 50s.
Friday, November 19 Evening Forecast
- Humidity
Springfield Mo46°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Branson49°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Harrison46°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Rolla45°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
West Plains41°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon