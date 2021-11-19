Friday, November 19 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 38°

Saturday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 43°

Sunday

56° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 56° 30°

Monday

45° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 29°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 63° 45°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Showers
Showers 30% 55° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

45°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

Temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight, bottoming out in the mid-30s with cloudy skies. Saturday temperatures will increase into the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures across the month have been on a roller coaster. We are going up the hill this weekend. Another front pushes through Sunday bringing a chance for showers and decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Colder temperatures return Sunday night. Chilly high temperatures will return Monday before mild temperatures fill back in by midweek; however, this won’t last long, the next front pushing through Wednesday. This system will be slow-moving bringing showers in Wednesday into Thanksgiving. For travel on Turkey day, a few showers will be possible with temperatures starting out in the 40s and topping out in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100