Friday, November 12 Evening Forecast

It was a cold and breezy day across the region. Temperatures were a bit warmer to the south before cooling down this afternoon. A few places saw some drizzle. It is going to be a cold night on tap if you are heading out tonight to one of those playoff games. Kick-off temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel like the low 30s upper 20s. Temperatures will be bottoming out in the mid-20s with mostly clear skies. By tomorrow morning, it will feel like the teens in a few places so make sure to bundle up! Those cold temperatures started today and will continue into the weekend. The clouds will clear up tonight, with a few clouds in the sky tomorrow.

A cold front will sweep through Sunday, bringing a slight chance for rain showers Sunday morning, mainly for central Missouri. Most areas will stay dry through the weekend and the beginning of next week. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s tomorrow and increase again for Sunday. Temperatures have been a roller-coast for November, with 4 days below average and 7 above. This trend will continue for next week as well. It will slowly warm up into the beginning of next week before the next front cools us off once more.