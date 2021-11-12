Friday, November 12 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 26°

Saturday

48° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 36°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 33°

Monday

60° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 42°

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 53°

Wednesday

61° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 61° 36°

Thursday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 31°

Hourly Forecast

37°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

10 PM
Clear
1%
34°

33°

11 PM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
1%
32°

32°

1 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

2 AM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

3 AM
Clear
3%
30°

29°

4 AM
Clear
3%
29°

29°

5 AM
Clear
4%
29°

28°

6 AM
Clear
4%
28°

28°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
28°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
30°

33°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
33°

36°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
36°

39°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

41°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

45°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

43°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

It was a cold and breezy day across the region. Temperatures were a bit warmer to the south before cooling down this afternoon. A few places saw some drizzle. It is going to be a cold night on tap if you are heading out tonight to one of those playoff games. Kick-off temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel like the low 30s upper 20s. Temperatures will be bottoming out in the mid-20s with mostly clear skies. By tomorrow morning, it will feel like the teens in a few places so make sure to bundle up! Those cold temperatures started today and will continue into the weekend. The clouds will clear up tonight, with a few clouds in the sky tomorrow.

A cold front will sweep through Sunday, bringing a slight chance for rain showers Sunday morning, mainly for central Missouri. Most areas will stay dry through the weekend and the beginning of next week. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s tomorrow and increase again for Sunday. Temperatures have been a roller-coast for November, with 4 days below average and 7 above. This trend will continue for next week as well. It will slowly warm up into the beginning of next week before the next front cools us off once more.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

38°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

43°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

38°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

43°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

