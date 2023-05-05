As of this morning, Springfield has seen around 0.50″ to 0.75″ of rainfall from last night and this morning. Towards Joplin received over an inch of rain in total while folks north of Highway 60 saw just a couple hundredths of an inch.

The rain moves out this morning and we should be dry today under mostly cloudy skies with breezy south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday likely stalling in the upper 60s this afternoon.

A warm front will push through overnight tonight into Saturday morning. This front will bring both our temperatures and dewpoints up for the weekend into the week ahead. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday with increased humidity.

There is a chance for an isolated storm or two in central Missouri Saturday afternoon. Although there is abundant instability in the atmosphere Saturday afternoon, the storm chances remain low for the Ozarks because the lifting energy is fairly weak and not necessarily supportive for thunderstorms. Keeping that in mind, if a storm can develop Saturday in central Missouri we can expect it to become severe producing some hail and wind.

Sunday will have similar conditions to Saturday, but upward forcing, or lift) maybe a little stronger Sunday and therefore the chance for a thunderstorm or two Sunday afternoon is a little higher. Once again, given the instability Sunday any storm that develops has a chance of becoming severe producing large hail and damaging winds. Neither chance over the weekend will be widespread.