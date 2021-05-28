Friday, May 28 Evening Forecast

Forecast

The cold front that brought widespread unsettled weather to the Ozarks on Thursday has fully moved through and left much drier and cooler conditions behind it! Temperatures on Friday and throughout much of the weekend will be more like early April than early June.

A few leftover clouds will be hanging around on Saturday morning. High pressure will be in control this weekend, leaving us with dry and pleasant conditions. Temperatures overnight will be downright chilly. If you have plans to camp this Memorial Day weekend, take extra blankets because it will be cool.

Clouds will start to build back into the area late on Sunday. The chance of rain will return for your Memorial Day and stick with us throughout the week. I don’t think it’s going to be a wash-out by any stretch, but a few showers will be possible. I think the best chance of seeing rain will be in our western counties.

Next week will once again be an active one. The chance of rain is possible every day. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool for your first week of June.

Clear

Springfield Mo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 80° 60°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 79° 66°

Monday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 79° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

3 AM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
81°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
81°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
81°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
80°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
76°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°
