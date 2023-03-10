Happy Friday!

Thursday didn’t bring us a downpour kind of rain, but rather a steady light rain or mist situation. Springfield officially picked up 0.10″ of rain on Thursday. I know the saying goes “April showers bring May flowers” but I think we can look on the bright side and say “spring showers will bring May flowers.” It has been a rainy start to the month of March and we will continue right along with this rainy trend. About 1/3 of the way through the month and we have already seen 2.94″ of rain.

Another wave of rain and clouds will move through this weekend. Saturday will start dry, but it looks like rain will push east throughout the morning time hours, continuing overnight. Showers will be on the way out by Sunday morning, but the day will start cloudy and chilly with clearing skies throughout the day.

Weekend rain totals will likely exceed half an inch with some areas picking up over an inch of rainfall, pushing monthly totals over 3″, a month’s worth of rain in under two weeks.

Drier weather and sunshine return early next week with the pattern remaining a little cooler than normal. Another wave of showers may move through around the middle of next week.