Friday, July 30 Overnight Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Ozarks until Saturday at 9 pm. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas east and south of Springfield the Ozarks until Saturday at 9 pm. There are a few spotty showers and storms on the radar, but they will diminish into the overnight hours.

A cold front will push through the region tomorrow, which has increased the chance for showers and storms tomorrow evening. A Marginal Risk for some strong to severe storms is expected tomorrow for the Ozarks. The main threats will be gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding. Storms look to fire up tomorrow afternoon into the evening and move east and south into the region tomorrow evening into the overnight hours.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. The summertime ridge will back build into the west. This will help cooler, less humid air to slip into Missouri by the start of the week! After the showers and storms push out of the Ozarks Sunday morning, this will help cool temperatures to the low to mid-80s.