Friday, July 30 Overnight Forecast

Saturday

94° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 69°

Sunday

83° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 83° 64°

Monday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 60°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 62°

Thursday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 63°

Friday

89° / 68°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 89° 68°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
90°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
92°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
91°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
89°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
81°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
79°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

74°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
72°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
72°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
71°

71°

6 AM
Showers
59%
71°

70°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
70°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
71°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Ozarks until Saturday at 9 pm. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas east and south of Springfield the Ozarks until Saturday at 9 pm. There are a few spotty showers and storms on the radar, but they will diminish into the overnight hours.

A cold front will push through the region tomorrow, which has increased the chance for showers and storms tomorrow evening. A Marginal Risk for some strong to severe storms is expected tomorrow for the Ozarks. The main threats will be gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding. Storms look to fire up tomorrow afternoon into the evening and move east and south into the region tomorrow evening into the overnight hours.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. The summertime ridge will back build into the west. This will help cooler, less humid air to slip into Missouri by the start of the week! After the showers and storms push out of the Ozarks Sunday morning, this will help cool temperatures to the low to mid-80s.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

89°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Branson

89°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Harrison

91°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
66°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

West Plains

90°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

