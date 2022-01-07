Friday, January 7 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

26° / 23°
Clear
Clear 0% 26° 23°

Saturday

47° / 34°
Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain 40% 47° 34°

Sunday

40° / 19°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 40° 19°

Monday

43° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 24°

Tuesday

51° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

53° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 53° 44°

26°

8 PM
Clear
1%
26°

25°

9 PM
Clear
1%
25°

25°

10 PM
Clear
1%
25°

24°

11 PM
Clear
1%
24°

24°

12 AM
Clear
1%
24°

24°

1 AM
Clear
1%
24°

24°

2 AM
Clear
2%
24°

25°

3 AM
Clear
4%
25°

25°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
25°

26°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
26°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
28°

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
29°

30°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
30°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
32°

34°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
34°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
37°

39°

12 PM
Few Showers
31%
39°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
41°

43°

2 PM
Few Showers
33%
43°

44°

3 PM
Few Showers
32%
44°

45°

4 PM
Few Showers
31%
45°

47°

5 PM
Few Showers
34%
47°

46°

6 PM
Few Showers
31%
46°

47°

7 PM
Showers
47%
47°

As the sun sets, temperatures will drop quickly too. Clouds will be rolling in tonight, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-20s, but the wind chill will be in the teens.

A cold front will sweep through tomorrow, but before it does, temperatures will be able to rebound into the 40s, and some areas could see the low 50s. The cold front will bring some precipitation chances back into the forecast Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning areas will see freezing drizzle to freezing rain as temperatures are below freezing. This could cause some roads to become slick. Higher rainfall amounts will be in southeastern Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Areas south and west of Springfield could see frozen precipitation as early as 3 am. By 6 am-7 am, the frozen precipitation will move around the metro. Areas east of Springfield will have frozen precipitation sticking around a little bit longer. By afternoon temperatures will be warmer, and the frozen precipitation will transition into the rain. There will be a few lingering showers into Sunday morning. Ice accumulations look to be around 0.01 inches. Winds will be picking up tonight ahead of the cold front. Gusts could be as high as 35mph in some areas. Temperatures will be colder on Sunday behind the cold front Next week looks to be warmer thanks to a ridge that will be building over the region.

Clear

Springfield Mo

25°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds thicken. Freezing drizzle developing late. Low near 23F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
23°F Clouds thicken. Freezing drizzle developing late. Low near 23F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

28°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

29°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

22°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
20°F Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

22°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Jamie Warriner