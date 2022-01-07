Friday, January 7 Evening Forecast

As the sun sets, temperatures will drop quickly too. Clouds will be rolling in tonight, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-20s, but the wind chill will be in the teens.

A cold front will sweep through tomorrow, but before it does, temperatures will be able to rebound into the 40s, and some areas could see the low 50s. The cold front will bring some precipitation chances back into the forecast Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning areas will see freezing drizzle to freezing rain as temperatures are below freezing. This could cause some roads to become slick. Higher rainfall amounts will be in southeastern Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Areas south and west of Springfield could see frozen precipitation as early as 3 am. By 6 am-7 am, the frozen precipitation will move around the metro. Areas east of Springfield will have frozen precipitation sticking around a little bit longer. By afternoon temperatures will be warmer, and the frozen precipitation will transition into the rain. There will be a few lingering showers into Sunday morning. Ice accumulations look to be around 0.01 inches. Winds will be picking up tonight ahead of the cold front. Gusts could be as high as 35mph in some areas. Temperatures will be colder on Sunday behind the cold front Next week looks to be warmer thanks to a ridge that will be building over the region.