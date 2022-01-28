It has been a gorgeous chilly day across the Ozarks. Mostly clear skies are on tap this evening and overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low 20s and upper teens; however, tomorrow morning, it will feel like 12 degrees in Springfield, so you will need to bundle up! Winds are picking up and will continue to gust in the 20s throughout the next several days. A few clouds will sweep south into the area tomorrow, but mostly sunny skies are on tap tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through Sunday, keeping temperatures steady in the 50s. By Monday, it will feel like Springfield with temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s! After the warm-up, temperatures will begin to tumble as the next potential for winter weather in the middle of next week. Rain showers are expected, Tuesday, then a wintry mix Wednesday turning into snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with these storms, such as amounts and the type of precipitation that will follow. We do know that the week will be frigid to end on.