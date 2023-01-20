Happy Friday! While today’s forecast seems much colder, it’s actually a very seasonal forecast for this time of the year with temperatures topping out in the mid-40s. Overall, we should be mostly sunny, although a few clouds may try to linger a little longer near Lake of the Ozarks.

Another storm will move through this weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and a chance for rain showers by Saturday afternoon. If you are heading to the Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game, be prepared for a cold and damp game.

It looks like it will be cold enough for the rain to mix with or change over to wet snow by Sunday morning with minor accumulations possible near and north of Hwy. 60. This doesn’t look like it will be a very impactful storm from a travel perspective.

Another storm will sweep through the area sometime around Tuesday with similar results. Rain or snow will be possible before wrapping up as snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow accumulation is up in the air with this storm. Some models are barely bringing a dusting, while our in-house model is calling for 3-5″. It is still early, by the late weekend we will have a much better idea of this storm.

Waves of cold air will keep the pattern more consistently cold through the end of the month.