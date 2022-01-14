Friday, January 14 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 54° 34°

Saturday

35° / 19°
Snow
Snow 90% 35° 19°

Sunday

36° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 36° 25°

Monday

43° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 30°

Tuesday

58° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 58° 35°

Wednesday

35° / 10°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 35° 10°

Thursday

28° / 16°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 28° 16°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 PM
Light Rain
87%
46°

46°

8 PM
Showers
63%
46°

45°

9 PM
Showers
41%
45°

44°

10 PM
Few Showers
38%
44°

43°

11 PM
Showers
57%
43°

43°

12 AM
Light Rain
82%
43°

42°

1 AM
Rain
92%
42°

42°

2 AM
Rain
98%
42°

41°

3 AM
Rain
98%
41°

40°

4 AM
Rain
99%
40°

39°

5 AM
Rain
99%
39°

38°

6 AM
Rain
100%
38°

38°

7 AM
Rain
99%
38°

36°

8 AM
Rain/Snow
98%
36°

36°

9 AM
Rain/Snow
92%
36°

35°

10 AM
Rain/Snow
90%
35°

35°

11 AM
Snow
88%
35°

35°

12 PM
Snow
81%
35°

35°

1 PM
Light Snow
70%
35°

34°

2 PM
Light Snow
65%
34°

33°

3 PM
Snow Showers
48%
33°

33°

4 PM
Snow Showers
43%
33°

33°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
33°

30°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
30°

It has been a cloudy day across the Ozarks. Temperatures made it into the 50s in a few places. We have some moisture across the region, but it isn’t making it to the ground just yet. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting at 3 AM Saturday through 9 PM tomorrow for Missouri. As you head south, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Northern Arkansas until Sunday at 6 AM. Rain is likely tonight, moving into the region between 9-10. As the temperatures drop, that’s when we will see the transition over to snow. The change over will happen at different times across the Ozarks. This model run, snow looks to change over around 9 am and lasts throughout most of the day. The models have been all over the place with snow totals because the models don’t have a good handle on when the temperatures will drop to the sweet spot. If temperatures drop very quickly, that’s when we will see a good amount of snow accumulation. If your temperatures remain above that sweet spot, then that will be the result of lower totals. Don’t get too focused on the amounts we will receive, it is going to be a messy, gross Saturday on tap, which is a great time to stay home so MDOT can clear the roads. Roads will be slick and could have a nice blanket of snow over them throughout the day. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day tomorrow. Saturday night temperatures will be dropping into the low 20s and upper teens tomorrow night, with wind chill values in the teens by Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 30s, with the sun coming back out. Temperatures will rebound next week before plummeting again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Showers in the Vicinity

Springfield Mo

45°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 38°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow likley. Low around 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 80%.
34°F Cloudy with rain and snow likley. Low around 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 80%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

47°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
37°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

48°F Fair Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
36°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

43°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
33°F Rain. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

West Plains

44°F Rain Shower Feels like 39°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
38°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

