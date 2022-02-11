It has been a breezy warm day across the region. I hope you enjoyed the warmth today; starting tonight, the temperatures will dramatically change. Temperatures will decrease tonight, bottoming out in the teens and low 20s. Wind chill values will be in the single digits by morning and will be in the low 20s throughout the day. The cold temperatures will be staying with the Ozarks over the weekend. A few clouds overnight, but the sun will be back out tomorrow! Temperatures will be topping out in the 30s. A high-pressure system will be moving in, keeping the sunshine around for Sunday before a clipper moves through, keeping the temperatures below average. Temperatures will be warm again just in time for Valentine’s Day! That warm spell will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, but then another roller coaster will start by Thursday. Colder temperatures will spread through the region by Thursday, bringing rain and possibly a wintry mix on the tail end of the system.