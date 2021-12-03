Friday, December 3 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 43°

Saturday

58° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 48°

Sunday

66° / 31°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 31°

Monday

41° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 41° 28°

Tuesday

44° / 32°
Showers
Showers 20% 44° 32°

Wednesday

51° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 51° 37°

Thursday

59° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 59° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
62°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

55°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
55°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
50°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
49°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
45°

45°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
45°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
52°

It was a beautiful day across the Ozarks, with temperatures reaching the 70s with some clouds that rolled in later today. Temperatures tonight will be above average, only bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50 with mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will be possible tonight, mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas border. As the weekend approaches, the jet stream will be drifting through, bringing cooler temperatures Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the 50s low 60s with rain showers likely in Arkansas, cloudy skies south of I-44, and fewer clouds the further north you go. Sunday, a stronger cold front will sweep through later in the day, but the effect of the front won’t be felt until the nighttime hours. Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 60s with a chance for more showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The best time to put the outdoor decoration out will be tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday will be a better day for indoor decorations like the Christmas tree! It will be a decent morning for hunting, not too cold with some clouds in the sky and spot showers south. Temperatures behind the front will bottom out in the upper 20s. Colder temperatures set in for Monday. More showers are in the forecast early Tuesday, which could be snow flurries before the temperatures warm up and switch to rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

West Plains

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

