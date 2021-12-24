Friday, December 24 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 3% 72° 56°

Saturday

64° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 64° 43°

Sunday

67° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 67° 53°

Monday

61° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 61° 48°

Tuesday

65° / 40°
Rain
Rain 78% 65° 40°

Wednesday

50° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 50° 30°

Thursday

52° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 52° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
1%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
1%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

6 AM
Clear
1%
59°

56°

7 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
53°

Merry Christmas Eve! Temperatures were very warm today! The clouds will be slowly clearing tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the Ozarks including, Greene County, until 3 am Saturday. Gusts will range from 35-40 mph! Make sure to tie your holiday decorations down now. Temperatures tonight will be well above average, and it will feel more like a fall night with temperatures in the 50s. The sun will be back out tomorrow afternoon. Santa will need to trade his north pole outfit for a t-shirt and shorts by the time he arrives in the Ozarks! By Saturday, temperatures will be a little cooler, only be a few degrees, because a cold front will sweep through. Christmas day temperatures will top out in the upper 60s for a majority of Ozarks, and some areas will be in the 70s near the Arkansas Missouri border. Temperatures will cool down through next week, and it looks like temperatures will be near average for New Years Day. The next best chance of rain showers will be Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Some passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner