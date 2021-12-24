Friday, December 24 Evening Forecast

Merry Christmas Eve! Temperatures were very warm today! The clouds will be slowly clearing tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the Ozarks including, Greene County, until 3 am Saturday. Gusts will range from 35-40 mph! Make sure to tie your holiday decorations down now. Temperatures tonight will be well above average, and it will feel more like a fall night with temperatures in the 50s. The sun will be back out tomorrow afternoon. Santa will need to trade his north pole outfit for a t-shirt and shorts by the time he arrives in the Ozarks! By Saturday, temperatures will be a little cooler, only be a few degrees, because a cold front will sweep through. Christmas day temperatures will top out in the upper 60s for a majority of Ozarks, and some areas will be in the 70s near the Arkansas Missouri border. Temperatures will cool down through next week, and it looks like temperatures will be near average for New Years Day. The next best chance of rain showers will be Monday night into Tuesday.