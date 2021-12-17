Friday, December 17 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 35°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 55° 35°

Saturday

41° / 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 41° 19°

Sunday

42° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 27°

Monday

49° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 49° 26°

Tuesday

49° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 28°

Wednesday

50° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 50° 36°

Thursday

57° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

7 PM
Rain
76%
52°

52°

8 PM
Showers
55%
52°

53°

9 PM
Rain
77%
53°

54°

10 PM
Rain
67%
54°

52°

11 PM
Rain
64%
52°

49°

12 AM
Light Rain
64%
49°

47°

1 AM
Showers
47%
47°

45°

2 AM
Showers
41%
45°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
42°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
41°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
7%
40°

38°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
38°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
37°

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
36°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
36°

37°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
37°

38°

11 AM
Cloudy
3%
38°

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
39°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
39°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
38°

36°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
36°

The showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours before moving east Saturday morning. There are multiple flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories around the viewing area. A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Missouri’s Flood Watch will expire tonight at midnight, while Arkansas’s will expire Saturday at 6 am. Remember, if you see water over the road, turn around don’t drown! A very low-end severe weather threat is in effect for parts of northwestern Arkansas for gusty winds and small hail. Showers and storms will continue to push through the region while the warm front lifts north. They will finally start to move out of the region tomorrow morning. The highest precipitation amounts will remain south of I-44. Flash flooding will be possible this evening and overnight for regions south of the interstate. The clouds will stick around for most of the day tomorrow before slowly clearing. Temperatures will be topping out in the 40s, with gusty winds. Sunday, temperatures will remain steady in the 40s with sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout next week. Unfortunately, a winter Christmas will not be in the forecast this year, with temperatures above average.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
35°F Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Thunderstorm

Branson

53°F Thunderstorm Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected.
40°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

52°F Fog Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
40°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Rolla

40°F Fog Feels like 37°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
36°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

West Plains

48°F Rain Shower Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
42°F Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner