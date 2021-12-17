The showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours before moving east Saturday morning. There are multiple flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories around the viewing area. A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Missouri’s Flood Watch will expire tonight at midnight, while Arkansas’s will expire Saturday at 6 am. Remember, if you see water over the road, turn around don’t drown! A very low-end severe weather threat is in effect for parts of northwestern Arkansas for gusty winds and small hail. Showers and storms will continue to push through the region while the warm front lifts north. They will finally start to move out of the region tomorrow morning. The highest precipitation amounts will remain south of I-44. Flash flooding will be possible this evening and overnight for regions south of the interstate. The clouds will stick around for most of the day tomorrow before slowly clearing. Temperatures will be topping out in the 40s, with gusty winds. Sunday, temperatures will remain steady in the 40s with sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout next week. Unfortunately, a winter Christmas will not be in the forecast this year, with temperatures above average.
Friday, December 17 Evening Forecast
- Humidity
Springfield Mo51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson53°F Thunderstorm Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison52°F Fog Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 99%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla40°F Fog Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 87%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains48°F Rain Shower Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous