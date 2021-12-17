Friday, December 17 Evening Forecast

The showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours before moving east Saturday morning. There are multiple flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories around the viewing area. A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Missouri’s Flood Watch will expire tonight at midnight, while Arkansas’s will expire Saturday at 6 am. Remember, if you see water over the road, turn around don’t drown! A very low-end severe weather threat is in effect for parts of northwestern Arkansas for gusty winds and small hail. Showers and storms will continue to push through the region while the warm front lifts north. They will finally start to move out of the region tomorrow morning. The highest precipitation amounts will remain south of I-44. Flash flooding will be possible this evening and overnight for regions south of the interstate. The clouds will stick around for most of the day tomorrow before slowly clearing. Temperatures will be topping out in the 40s, with gusty winds. Sunday, temperatures will remain steady in the 40s with sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout next week. Unfortunately, a winter Christmas will not be in the forecast this year, with temperatures above average.