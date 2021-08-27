Friday, August 27 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 72°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Monday

88° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 69°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 67°

Wednesday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 66°

Thursday

88° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 66°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
85°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
1%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
1%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
5%
73°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
72°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
83°

Temperatures were very warm to end the week with a few spotty showers, but most stayed dry Friday. The humidity levels will be between 65 to 70, for the most part, the next five days. If you are heading out for the Friday Night Lights, it’s going to start very warmly in the 90s before cooling down in the low 80s with mostly clear skies. The Heat Advisory is set to expire at 7 pm tonight.

Temperatures overnight will bottom out in the low 70s with starry skies. As the summer is starting to slow day, the lake forecast is going to be warm all weekend with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, there will be a better chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you are going to hang out outside, as the UV Index will be a 9.

Saturday temperatures will remain in the low 90s with sunny skies. A few spotty showers and storms cannot be ruled out, but most areas will remain dry. The heatwave will start to deflate as a cold front comes through, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances. Sunday temperatures will slightly be cooler with those chances for afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical Storm Ida will be moving onshore Monday in Lousiana, continuing up through Mississippi and Tennessee. The Ozarks will only see the minimal impacts with this storm. Ida will bring cloud cover, which will bring cooler temperatures down and a chance for spotty showers, mainly in the east.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

85°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

81°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

84°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

81°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

