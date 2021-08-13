Friday, August 13 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 69°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 84° 64°

Sunday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
14%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
70°

69°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
69°

69°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
69°

69°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
69°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
70°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
83°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
10%
73°

There are a few spotty showers and storms on the radar this afternoon. They are moving east. A Marginal Risk is in place for areas south of I-44. The main risk with these storms will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and cloud-to-ground lightning. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Benton County, Arkansas until 8:30 tonight. This is due to a storm hovering over the same region for the last hour. This area has received 1-3 inches of rainfall in the past hour. Temperatures range from the 90s to upper 70s across the area, with dew points still feeling sticky and muggy. These temperatures will be dropping as the cold front swings through as well as the dew points.

Tonight’s temperatures will remain in the upper 60s low 70s, with a slight chance for scattered showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Daily highs have been above average for the last four days. However, this is coming to an end as we head into the weekend. Thanks to a cold front which will bring a chance for scattered showers south of I-44 tomorrow. Tomorrow’s high will be below average in the low to mid-80s, with a chance for isolated storms. The rain and storms will linger in the southwestern half of the area tomorrow.

Once that front moves through Sunday, the dew points will drop, and mild, dry conditions will set in. Sunday will be the best day to play golf with the sun coming back out and the low dew points.

The lake forecast will start partly sunny Saturday with some isolated showers and storms with light winds from the east. Sunday in the mid-80s with sunny skies and low humidity levels.

Once the workweek starts, temperatures will be increasing as well as the dew points. Since the temperatures will increase and the daytime heating will increase the instability in the atmosphere, a summer afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the end of next week.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Couple of showers possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
69°F A few clouds from time to time. Couple of showers possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Branson

71°F Rain Shower Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Harrison

70°F Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
69°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

