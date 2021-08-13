Friday, August 13 Evening Forecast

There are a few spotty showers and storms on the radar this afternoon. They are moving east. A Marginal Risk is in place for areas south of I-44. The main risk with these storms will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and cloud-to-ground lightning. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Benton County, Arkansas until 8:30 tonight. This is due to a storm hovering over the same region for the last hour. This area has received 1-3 inches of rainfall in the past hour. Temperatures range from the 90s to upper 70s across the area, with dew points still feeling sticky and muggy. These temperatures will be dropping as the cold front swings through as well as the dew points.

Tonight’s temperatures will remain in the upper 60s low 70s, with a slight chance for scattered showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Daily highs have been above average for the last four days. However, this is coming to an end as we head into the weekend. Thanks to a cold front which will bring a chance for scattered showers south of I-44 tomorrow. Tomorrow’s high will be below average in the low to mid-80s, with a chance for isolated storms. The rain and storms will linger in the southwestern half of the area tomorrow.

Once that front moves through Sunday, the dew points will drop, and mild, dry conditions will set in. Sunday will be the best day to play golf with the sun coming back out and the low dew points.

The lake forecast will start partly sunny Saturday with some isolated showers and storms with light winds from the east. Sunday in the mid-80s with sunny skies and low humidity levels.

Once the workweek starts, temperatures will be increasing as well as the dew points. Since the temperatures will increase and the daytime heating will increase the instability in the atmosphere, a summer afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the end of next week.