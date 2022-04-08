Freeze warning in effect

The clouds and showers will continue to move out of the region tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Ozarks until Saturday at 8 pm. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 20s overnight and into tomorrow morning. If you have jumped the gun early and bought flowers, make sure to bring them in before tomorrow night as temperatures drop below freezing. Gradually clearing skies will lead to sunny skies by Saturday.

A warming trend starting the weekend off

Temperatures Saturday will be close to average, hitting 62 in Springfield. Sunday temperatures will be even warmer in the mid to upper 70s! Winds will pick up again, with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. Sunday evening, a marginal risk is in effect for parts of the region. If storms ramp up, there is a chance for them to be strong to severe.

Multiple days of severe weather possible

More active weather will be in store next week with several rounds of strong to severe storms. Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a 15% chance for strong to severe storms. By Tuesday, the risk shifts east which includes all of the Ozarks. By Wednesday, the entire region will have a chance for strong to severe storms. The better days for severe weather potential will be Tuesday and Wednesday. All modes of severe weather are possible on all days. Timing and coverage of storms for these days are still uncertain, so make sure to download the app and check back on the forecast closer to time. The home opener for the Springfield Cardinals game, which starts at 6:35 pm will be very chilly. After the storm pattern moves out of the area, temperatures will be cooler in the low 60s.