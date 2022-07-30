Ending July below average

Temperatures have been below average for the past two, and this is how we will close out the month of July.

Showers and storms along and south of I-44

The front is lifting north, which will bring the best chance for showers and storms across the region. Showers and storms will continue to fire up as the front lifts north. This will make for a very wet morning along and south of I-44. Showers and storms will continue to push east throughout today before ending in the evening. Temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s with overnight rain showers. Saturday Springfield will only top out in the mid-70s, which is 15-20 degrees below average! A few more showers and storms will fire up overnight but won’t be as widespread as Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be between 1-3 inches, but some areas that have training storms could receive 4+ inches! The newest drought monitor does not look good, with most of the Ozarks are under an extreme drought, level 4 out of 5.

Summer is back on Monday

Temperatures will ramp up very quickly next week, with excessive heat and dry conditions dominating the region once again.