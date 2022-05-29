Scattered showers early

A few spotty showers will be possible early this morning before they dissipate quickly. More clouds will cover the sky west of Springfield and fewer clouds east of Springfield. The warming trend is continuing, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

Showers return Tuesday

Today, a warm front moves through, increasing temperatures to the mid-80s with some scattered clouds and breezy conditions. This weekend will be fantastic to get out and enjoy being outdoors after being cooped up most of last week, but it will be very easy to get a sunburn. The breezy conditions will make the water pretty choppy, so wakeboarding and skiing may be pretty rough. Some rivers are still running pretty high and fast, and the water is chilly! Another front will push in Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing more rainfall and cooler temperatures.