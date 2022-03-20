Gorgeous Weather Today

Today, the high pressure will be dominating the region, keeping temperatures abnormally warm with sunny skies and gusty conditions. Temperatures will increase again into the mid-70s! At 10:33 AM Spring will officially start! With the dry, warm conditions and low humidity, fire weather will be elevated, meaning it will be easier for any fire that gets going to spread.

Flooding Potential Monday through Wednesday

Unfortunately, this pattern will not be sticking around. Next week more active weather is in the forecast, starting late on Monday lasting until Wednesday bringing rain and storms to the area. Moisture from the gulf will be spilling into the Ozarks, working with a trough driving multiple wet soggy days. The rain will start Monday afternoon with the first lull during Tuesday morning. Rain will move back in Tuesday evening. The multiple waves of precipitation could bring a risk for flooding potential. Chilly air will set in Wednesday and Thursday.