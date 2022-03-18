Cold, Wet Night on Tap

Showers will be sticking around tonight before moving out of the region overnight. Winds are picking up, making it a blustery evening on tap. Temperatures will continue to fall too. So if you are heading out tonight for dinner, you will need the umbrella and the jacket. Temperatures tonight will be bottoming out in the mid-30s.

Warmer Temperatures for the Weekend

High pressure moves in early tomorrow morning, clearing the clouds and bringing warmer temperatures with it. Saturday temperatures will rebound nicely into the 60s, with clearing skies in the morning and sunny skies in the afternoon. By Sunday, the high pressure will be dominating the region, keeping temperatures abnormally warm with sunny skies and gusty conditions. Temperatures will increase again into the mid-70s! With the dry, warm conditions and low humidity on Sunday, fire weather will be elevated, meaning it will be easier for any fire that gets going to spread.

Active Weather Returns Monday

Unfortunately, this pattern will not be sticking around. Next week more active weather is in the forecast, starting late on Monday lasting until Wednesday bringing rain and storms to the area. The multiple waves of precipitation could bring a risk for flooding potential. Chilly air will set in Wednesday and Thursday.