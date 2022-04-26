Chilly night ahead

It has been a gorgeous day, and that will be spilling into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cooling into the low 40s and upper 30s. Areas east of Springfield could have some patchy frost early Wednesday morning.

Calm and quiet tomorrow

High pressure will continue to dominate the Ozarks tomorrow. Wednesday temperatures will be topping out in the upper 60s lower 70s across the region with plenty of sunshine, and tomorrow is the last calm day before an active stretch starts. Breezy conditions are on tap tomorrow, but there won’t be enough wind to fly a kite.

Stormy stretch starts Thursday

While warmer weather is expected tomorrow, stormy weather isn’t far behind. A few different disturbances will move through starting Thursday, bringing scattered showers and storms through the day. The clouds will begin to build back in later tomorrow, and showers and storms will arrive early Thursday morning for the I-49 corridor. Showers and storms will move through the metro during lunch some of the stronger storms will have heavy rainfall and some small hail. By the time you are leaving work Thursday, the showers and storms will be over the eastern counties of the area. Most areas north of I-44 will be receiving around half an in up to 2 inches of rainfall, especially where the storms train over. Thursday, temperatures will be cooler only, topping out in the low 60s.

Strong to severe storms are possible Friday into Saturday

Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has put a 15% chance for strong to severe storms just west of Springfield. Key locations are Fayetteville, Bentonville, Monett, Joplin, Stockton, and Nevada. Make sure to monitor the forecast as this event gets closer. Sunday is the first day of May, and it is going to be beautiful; however, storms are back in the forecast Sunday night and Monday.