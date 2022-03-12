Temperatures Increase Tomorrow

Warm and dry conditions start over tomorrow, with a chance of showers returning Monday evening and Tuesday morning. High pressure is building, allowing temperatures to warm up and sunny skies throughout the weekend. A warm front will be moving through tomorrow morning, which will bring temperatures up by 22 degrees! Temperatures will be in the low 60s! The winds will be breezy throughout the day, so this will make it feel a little cooler.

Chance for Rain Monday Night

Old, man, winter will be getting the boot after tonight with temperatures warming up in the 70s! Don’t forget to set the clocks forward before going to sleep Saturday night. We lose an hour of sleep, but the sun will now set at 7:18 pm, which means more sunlight throughout the day! Monday, there is a chance for some spotty showers later in the day into the overnight hours. However, the next front that we will be watching will be next weekend, which looks to pack more of a punch than the front on Monday evening.