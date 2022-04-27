Mild and breezy night

After a nice Wednesday, things will become very active tomorrow, lasting until the middle of next week. More clouds will fill the sky tonight and winds will continue to ramp up, through this weekend.

Storm chances increase Thursday

A few different disturbances will move through starting Thursday, bringing scattered showers and storms through the day. The clouds will begin to build back in later tomorrow, and showers and storms will arrive early Thursday morning for the I-49 corridor. Showers and storms will move through the metro during lunch some of the stronger storms will have heavy rainfall and some small hail. By the time you are leaving work Thursday, the showers and storms will be over the eastern counties of the area. Most areas north of I-44 will be receiving around half an in up to 2 inches of rainfall, especially where the storms train over. Thursday, temperatures will be cooler only, topping out in the mid-60s.

Strong to severe storms are possible Friday into Saturday

Friday the Storm Prediction Center parts of the Ozarks under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5, including Springfield, Bentonville, Stockton, and Warsaw. Just east of these areas are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, including Branson, Ava, and Lake Ozark. Friday, all-weather modes are possible, including, large hail(2+ inches), damaging winds, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. Make sure to monitor the forecast as this event gets closer. Friday, the severity will be depended on how fast the morning showers and storms can move out and how much sun and energy will be able to build in before the front pushes through. Sunday, is the first day of May, and it is going to be beautiful; however, storms are back in the forecast Sunday night and Monday.