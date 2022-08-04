Wet mornings turn into a nice day

After a wet and cloudy morning, things shaped up for a nice hot, muggy day across the Ozarks. Temperatures reached into the low 90s once the sun poked out from behind the clouds. Springfield received around an inch of rainfall overnight, and strong winds accompanied the storms early this morning.

The newest drought monitor shows improvement over parts of the region, but Springfield is still under the extreme drought level. This monitor does not take yesterday’s rain into account.

The front never pushed through last night, which will bring and hot and humid weekend. A few isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow, mainly south and east.

The heat is on

Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 70s. Tomorrow the heat is back on with highs in the mid-90s with a chance for a few isolated storms south and east of Springfield.

By this weekend, the typical summer weather will be in play with a few isolated storms by the afternoon hours, hot temperatures, and humid conditions.

Another front next week

By next week there could be some relief from the heat on the way as the jet stream dips, bringing cooler weather and a chance for showers and storms to the Ozarks.