Mild start to the weekend

After multiple days of rain and gloomy weather, the weather is finally turning around just in time for the holiday weekend! It has been a gorgeous end to the week, and this trend will continue into next week. A ridge is building; which will keep things dry, sunny, and warm into the weekend. The warming trend will continue tomorrow, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s, but the humidity will be returning tomorrow too. Temperatures tonight will be below average so give your AC a break before things really heat up. Today was nice and mild tomorrow, and Sunday will be even nicer with warmer temperatures. High pressure will fill in tomorrow, bringing some breezy conditions to the area tomorrow.

Hot, humid, and breezy this weekend

By Sunday, a warm front moves through, increasing temperatures to the mid-80s with some scattered clouds and breezy conditions. This will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 80s by Sunday afternoon. This weekend will be fantastic to get out and enjoy being outdoors after being cooped up most of last week, but it will be very easy to get a sunburn. The breezy conditions will make the water pretty choppy, so wakeboarding and skiing may be pretty rough. Some rivers are still running pretty high and fast, and the water is chilly! Another front will push in Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing more rainfall and cooler temperatures.