60’s and Sunshine

High pressure moves in early this morning, clearing the clouds and bringing warmer temperatures with it. Temperatures will rebound nicely into the 60s, with clearing skies in the morning and sunny skies in the afternoon.

Elevated Fire Risk Sunday

By Sunday, the high pressure will be dominating the region, keeping temperatures abnormally warm with sunny skies and gusty conditions. Temperatures will increase again into the mid-70s! With the dry, warm conditions and low humidity on Sunday, fire weather will be elevated, meaning it will be easier for any fire that gets going to spread.

Rain is Back Monday Evening

Unfortunately, this pattern will not be sticking around. Next week more active weather is in the forecast, starting late on Monday lasting until Wednesday bringing rain and storms to the area. The multiple waves of precipitation could bring a risk for flooding potential. Chilly air will set in Wednesday and Thursday.