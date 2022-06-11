A storm or two possible tonight

Temperatures today topped out in the upper 80s in Springfield, and even hotter temperatures are expected tomorrow! A system will slide to the east of the Ozarks, which could bring a few showers and storms to the Ozarks overnight tonight into Sunday. If the storms hold together, they could have gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 70s.

Sizzling Sunday on tap

Clouds will be in the sky kicking off Sunday morning, but the clouds will thin, and sunny skies will be coming back. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s tomorrow, with humidity levels in the oppressive range. The result of high temperatures and high dew points has led to a Heat Advisory in the Ozarks until Sunday at 7 pm. The ridge bringing all the hot air will be sticking around for next week with little chance for rain in sight. Winds will ramp up Monday hopefully allowing some relief from the heat. Make sure to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor time, and have places to cool off, including water, shade, or inside a building. Heat index values will be in the triple digits Sunday afternoon and Monday. Remember, the ground gets hot, and if you can’t walk barefoot, your dogs shouldn’t walk outside. The ground could burn their paw pads.