Warm start to the weekend

Temperatures this morning will bottom out in the mid-60s. This morning the clouds will exit a little earlier than expected, which means temperatures will be warming up in the mid to upper 80s! A system will slide to the east of the Ozarks, which could bring a few showers and storms to the Ozarks overnight tonight into Sunday.

Sizzling Sunday on tap

Sunday things will continue to heat up in the mid-90s for the Ozarks! Starting off Sunday, there will be some clouds around, but they will diminish throughout the day. The summer-like conditions will be accompanied by some beach-like humidity levels. Dew points will be between 70-75 degrees this weekend and into Monday, which will make it feel pretty icky outside. Make sure to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor time, and have places to cool off, including water, shade, or inside a building. Heat index values will be in the triple digits Sunday afternoon and Monday. If you are getting outdoors this weekend with the pup, remember if you can’t stand on the ground for 10 seconds, your pup can’t either.