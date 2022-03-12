Cold Start to the Weekend

Bitterly cold temperatures will start off the Saturday. Feels-like temperatures in the single digits this morning. Any wet surface did freeze overnight.

Warm and Dry This Weekend

Warm and dry conditions start over the weekend, with a chance of showers returning Monday evening and Tuesday morning. High pressure is building, allowing temperatures to warm up and sunny skies throughout the weekend. Some clouds will move to the northeast, but sunny skies all around Sunday. Temperatures top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s tomorrow, with the winds shifting to the Southwest.

Spring Forward

By Sunday, temperatures are in the low 60s! Old, man, winter will be getting the boot after tonight with temperatures warming up in the 70s! Don’t forget to set the clocks forward before going to sleep Saturday night. We lose an hour of sleep, but the sun will now set at 7:18 pm, which means more sunlight throughout the day! The next front that we will be watching will be next weekend, which looks to pack more of a punch than the front on Monday evening.