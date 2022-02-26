Unplowed roads and untreated roads will remain slick tonight as refreezing will occur. Throughout the weekend, temperatures will increase with more sunshine by Sunday. Feels like temperatures will be in the low teens, even single digits in a few locations. The good news is temperatures are going uphill now with warmer weather every day. High pressure will continue to build across the Ozarks, with sunshine this afternoon and temperatures increasing by 10 degrees this afternoon. A few clouds early Sunday before clear skies come back all Sunday. By Sunday, add another 10 degrees and then again Monday! Dry weather will prevail through next week, but the chance of precipitation returns by late Friday night.